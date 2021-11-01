‘Eternals’ Is Now The Lowest-Rated Marvel Movie On Rotten Tomatoes

The latest Marvel movie is out this Friday and is already breaking records, but this one isn’t worth bragging about.

“Eternals” has the lowest-ever rating of an MCU flick on Rotten Tomatoes.

While fans of Marvel will most likely love it, the latest superhero flick with an all-star cast only received 62% on Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer.

That makes it the first Marvel Studios movie to get a lower ranking than 2013’s “Thor: The Dark World,” which currently has a 66% ranking.

Chloe Zhao is the director of this MCU, she last directed ‘Nomadland,’ for which she won the Oscar for Best Director.

The film is a flop, according to critics despite hoisting a great deal of star power, including Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie and Gemma Chan.

Regardless, fans will flock to see it and it will still make Millions when it opens in theatres on November 5th!