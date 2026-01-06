Evangeline Lilly Reveals Brain Damage After Serious Head Injury

Actor Evangeline Lilly is sharing a sobering update about her health months after a frightening accident.

Lilly says she suffered brain damage after fainting at the beach and hitting her head on a rock. In a recent update, she revealed that new brain scans show “almost every area” of her brain is now functioning at a reduced capacity.

What Happened

The actor previously explained in a May Substack post that she fainted at the beach and fell face-first into a boulder. Lilly has said she’s experienced fainting spells since childhood, something she’s now working closely with doctors to better understand.

Since then, the Hobbit star has been updating fans on Instagram, documenting her recovery from what she described as a “big head injury” and concussion.

A Long Road Ahead

In her latest update, Lilly admitted the diagnosis was difficult to process, but she’s focused on the next steps.

She said her priority now is figuring out the underlying cause of the fainting and starting the work of healing. While acknowledging the road ahead won’t be easy, she approached it with her trademark honesty and a bit of humour, noting that hard work already feels like her full-time job.

Evangeline Lilly’s update is a reminder that head injuries can have lasting effects, even months later. Fans have flooded her posts with messages of support as she continues her recovery and works with doctors to regain her health.

For now, she’s taking things one step at a time and being refreshingly open about how challenging that journey can be. 💛