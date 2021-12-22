EVEN YOUR DOG OVEREATS DURING THE HOLIDAYS

If you’re like me, you might gain a little weight over the holidays, and your DOG might too.

A new study found even our dogs overeat this time of year. But obviously, it’s our fault entirely!

Over 70% of dog owners admit to giving them more table scraps during the holidays. And 80% have even given their dog a special holiday meal around Thanksgiving or Christmas.

It also looked at which family member is most likely to sneak them some food under the table. And it’s basically a four-way tie between “my mom”, “my dad”, “my spouse”, and “ME.”