Every Generation’s Most Popular Slang

Have you used terms like “FOMO” and “chill” since they were cool the first time? Today, vintage slang is making a bigger comeback than baggy jeans and claw clips.

Google Trends search data and over 1,000 survey participants to find out which slang words are trending. From old-school classics to the latest TikTok terms, we’ll reveal the slang words still slaying it.

53% of baby boomers said they often struggle to understand their children and grandchildren.

Gen X had difficulty understanding their co-workers more than any other generation (30%).

28% of millennials have deliberately adopted slang to fit in with younger co-workers.

Nearly 1 in 4 Gen Z said they often struggle to understand their older co-workers.

Here Are The Most Used Slang Words By Generation!

BABY BOOMERS:

bummer

mellow

Wannabe



GEN X

Chill

Lame

Bummer



MILLENNIALS

OMG

Chill

Lame

GEN Z

Selfie

OMG

Ghosted

Baby boomers would like to bring back words like Fa out, Peace Out and bummer…

Gen X would like to bring back words like, right on, Groovy and Epic.

Millennials would like Cool Cat, Cowabunga and Talk to the Hand…

Gen Z want to use YOLO, Rad, Wazzup…

The most popular vintage slang words include Chill, totes, dope and swinging! Still popular are Mod, selfie, radical, Dig it and Bae…