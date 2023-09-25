Every Generation’s Most Popular Slang
Have you used terms like “FOMO” and “chill” since they were cool the first time? Today, vintage slang is making a bigger comeback than baggy jeans and claw clips.
Google Trends search data and over 1,000 survey participants to find out which slang words are trending. From old-school classics to the latest TikTok terms, we’ll reveal the slang words still slaying it.
53% of baby boomers said they often struggle to understand their children and grandchildren.
Gen X had difficulty understanding their co-workers more than any other generation (30%).
28% of millennials have deliberately adopted slang to fit in with younger co-workers.
Nearly 1 in 4 Gen Z said they often struggle to understand their older co-workers.
Here Are The Most Used Slang Words By Generation!
BABY BOOMERS:
bummer
mellow
Wannabe
GEN X
Chill
Lame
Bummer
MILLENNIALS
OMG
Chill
Lame
GEN Z
Selfie
OMG
Ghosted
Baby boomers would like to bring back words like Fa out, Peace Out and bummer…
Gen X would like to bring back words like, right on, Groovy and Epic.
Millennials would like Cool Cat, Cowabunga and Talk to the Hand…
Gen Z want to use YOLO, Rad, Wazzup…
The most popular vintage slang words include Chill, totes, dope and swinging! Still popular are Mod, selfie, radical, Dig it and Bae…