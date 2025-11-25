‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ 30th Anniversary Reunion Special

It’s been almost 30 years since Everybody Loves Raymond first invited us into the Barone family’s wonderfully dysfunctional world, and now, the cast is back together for a brand-new reunion special.

Everybody Loves Raymond: 30th Anniversary Reunion brings Ray Romano, Patricia Heaton, Brad Garrett, Monica Horan, Phil Rosenthal, and the Sweeten siblings together on a recreated set of the Barone living room to look back on nine seasons of laughs, outtakes, and behind-the-scenes stories. The special also features heartfelt tributes to Doris Roberts, Peter Boyle, and Sawyer Sweeten, who all played unforgettable roles in the series and have since passed away.

If you’re ready to revisit one of TV’s most iconic families, here’s how to watch.

When Does the Reunion Air?

The 90-minute special premiered Monday, November 24 on CBS. If you missed the live broadcast, you can still catch it.

Is the Reunion Streaming?

Yes! The Everybody Loves Raymond reunion is available on Paramount+.

Premium subscribers can stream it live and on-demand .

can stream it . Essential (ad-supported) users can stream it on-demand starting the day after the CBS broadcast.

Who’s in the Reunion?

Hosted by Ray Romano and series creator Phil Rosenthal, the special features conversations with:

Patricia Heaton

Brad Garrett

Monica Horan

Madylin Sweeten

Sullivan Sweeten

They share career updates, audition stories, fan interactions, and favourite moments from the set plus rarely-seen outtakes that longtime viewers will love.

What’s the Reunion About?

CBS describes the special as a celebration of a “timeless show,” inviting fans back into the Barone home to reflect on why Everybody Loves Raymond still resonates today. Expect:

Nostalgia-filled cast conversations

A recreated Barone living room set

Clips and memories spanning all nine seasons

A touching tribute to the late Peter Boyle, Doris Roberts, and Sawyer Sweeten

Reflections on the global impact of the series

Romano and Rosenthal also make one thing clear: there will never be a reboot. Without Boyle, Roberts, and Sawyer Sweeten, the cast says it simply wouldn’t feel right.

Watch the ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ Reunion Sneak Peek

CBS released a preview that gives fans a first look at the cast back on set, and yes, it really does feel like stepping into the living room again.