Everyday Activities You Have Been Doing WRONG

You know how it is. You spend years doing the same thing and wondering, “How is this so hard?” Then, one day, you figure out that there’s an easier way to accomplish this specific task.

“You can take the silverware basket out of the dishwasher when unloading it. 💀”

“Someone showed me I’d been wasting celery for years. When it goes limp and loses its crunch, you can just soak it in water overnight, and it makes it crisp again.”

“When the soap bar gets to the last sliver, you can just stick it onto the new bar to use it up completely.”

“Those tiny, obnoxious cans of tomato paste. You can take both ends off with the can opener, and use a wooden spoon to push on the top. It comes out clean like a push pop!”

“Sliding your thumb on the spacebar of your phone will move the cursor.”

Rinsing my hair. I used to rinse with hot water and assume I just had frizzy and dry hair. Rinsed with cold water once and realized I’d lived far too long with frizzy hair for no reason.”

“How to properly secure a towel around the waist after a shower. Instead of tucking the hem inwards, you fold it outwards and down, much more secure, you can like, run around and not worry about it falling off.”

“Put on pillow covers. I used to shove the pillow in there and struggle with it until my wife showed me how to flip the pillowcase inside out and cover the pillow while flipping right side out.”

“Taking the safety cap off of deodorant. I used to try to get my fingernails under it and pop it off. All you have to do is twist up the stick so that the cap comes off!

“I used to open bananas by pulling the top, then I saw some documentary with monkeys opening them from the bottom and it’s ten times easier. I also learn that I’m more stupid than a monkey that day.”

“The inside shower curtain goes inside the tub.”