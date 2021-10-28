It’s A Part Of Our Daily Routine, And Apparently We’re Doing It Wrong!

We’re supposed to do it at least twice a day, but when we do, are we doing it the right way?

Experts say that we are more than likely not brushing our teeth the right way!

Removing plaque is key when it comes to cleaning our teeth properly. If not, the build up of plaque can lead to bad breathe and tooth decay.

Current advice states we should brush our teeth with fluoride toothpaste for two minutes, twice daily.

It’s also recommended that we floss regularly in order to remove plaque that forms along the gum line.

Dental experts say that they have found evidence that actually suggests that we should be brushing our teeth for four minutes, twice daily – a total of eight minutes of tooth brushing each day.

