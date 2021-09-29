Listen Live

Everyone Is Talking About The New South Korean Series “Squid Game”

Netflix Says It Could be “our biggest show ever”

By Dirt/Divas

The show premiered on the streaming service on September 17th and has already been dubbed as the biggest non-English series for Netflix ever!

It’s all my kid has been talking about!  The show is about, “Hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children’s games. ” “Inside, a tempting prize awaits — with deadly high stakes.”

 

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the show has a 100% critic score based on seven reviews while it has an 87% audience score from 540 user ratings.

