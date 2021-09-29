Everyone Is Talking About The New South Korean Series “Squid Game”
Netflix Says It Could be “our biggest show ever”
The show premiered on the streaming service on September 17th and has already been dubbed as the biggest non-English series for Netflix ever!
It’s all my kid has been talking about! The show is about, “Hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children’s games. ” “Inside, a tempting prize awaits — with deadly high stakes.”
According to Rotten Tomatoes, the show has a 100% critic score based on seven reviews while it has an 87% audience score from 540 user ratings.