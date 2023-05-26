Everyone’s Talking About ‘The Idol’ And It’s Not Even Out Yet!

A new show is about to hit HBO Max in a big way!

The show is about the music industry, fame and lots of sex.

‘The Idol’ was created by Abel Tesfaye, formally The Weeknd and Sam Levinson, the showrunner of ‘Euphoria,’ which is also an HBO show.

“The Idol” follows a budding pop star, Jocelyn, played by 23-year-old Lily-Rose Depp, who falls in love with a cult leader and nightclub owner, played by Tesfaye. The resulting romance is a whirlwind, to say the least – and has been labelled as downright abusive and pornographic by some critics.

The show is set to debut on June 4th!