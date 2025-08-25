Are You Evil… Or Just the Person Who Finishes the Chocolate Milk?

According to a new survey, 47% of people say they’ve never done anything they consider “evil.”

Which means nearly half of us are apparently angels walking among mortals.

Meanwhile, 18% admit they dabble in villainy all the time, and 20% are… unsure? (If you’re not sure if you’re evil, odds are you’ve done something a bit sketchy.)

The poll didn’t define “evil,” leaving it wide open for interpretation. So yeah, we’re not talking full-on Darth Vader vibes here. More like “oops, I finished the coffee creamer and put the empty carton back in the fridge.”

Every day, “Evil” Moves Canadians Might Recognize:

Using the last of the toilet paper roll and pretending you didn’t notice (classic bathroom betrayal).



Stealing the last cookie, even though you knew it was reserved for Nana.



Taking the last of the bagged milk and not telling anyone you’re out—forcing your roommate to play “milk roulette” at 7 a.m. with their coffee.



Accidentally dinging someone’s car door in a Canadian Tire parking lot… then quietly driving away.



Putting olive oil on the toilet seat (whoever invented this prank is the true villain).



Ripping one that clears the room, then blaming the dog.



Telling a kid that mutant jellyfish live in Lake Simcoe so they’ll stop splashing you.

The Verdict

Maybe “evil” is less about world domination and more about being selfish with snacks and bathroom supplies. If that’s the case, we’ve all gone to the dark side at least once—some of us just bring cookies with us. 🍪😈