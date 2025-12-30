Exercise and Happiness Top the List of 2026 New Year’s Resolutions

New year, new vibe. According to a new poll, people heading into 2026 are ditching hyper-specific, colour-coded life plans and opting for something far more realistic: feeling better in general. No spreadsheets. No stopwatch. Just vibes and comfortable shoes.

Instead of “lose 20 pounds by March” or “wake up at 5 a.m. and become a different person,” this year’s resolutions are refreshingly broad. And honestly? That might finally give people a fighting chance.

Here are the Top 10 New Year’s resolutions for 2026:

Exercise more Be happier Eat healthier Save money Improve overall physical health Lose weight Improve mental health Learn new things Spend more time with family Read more books

What really stands out is how forgiving these goals are. “Exercise more” could mean joining a gym… or just parking a little farther away at Costco. “Be happier” could involve meditation, therapy, or simply not answering emails after 7 p.m. The bar is lower, and that’s kind of the point.

Experts say flexible goals are easier to stick with because they don’t collapse the second real life shows up.

You miss one workout? Fine. Do you eat a cookie? Still fine. No dramatic inner monologue required.

Interestingly, only about one-third of adults say they’re even making a New Year’s resolution this year.

But among those who are, a very optimistic 89% believe they’ll actually follow through. History would like a quiet word, but starting the year with confidence isn’t the worst plan.

If nothing else, the message heading into 2026 is clear: people want healthier habits, less stress, and more joy. And if your resolution is simply to feel a little better than you did last year, congratulations — you may have just picked the most achievable goal of all 🥂💪📚