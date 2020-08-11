Experts Say This is The Ideal Income For Happiness!

According to a recent study, money can buy happiness! But, how much money do you actually need to achieve that happiness?

World Gallup poll collected data from 1.7 million people living in 164 counties on earnings and life satisfaction and came up with some conclusions about financial satisfaction and happiness.

The ideal income for individuals is $130,000 CAD a year for life satisfaction, while $82,000 to $102,000 CAD a year was determined as the ideal income for emotional well-being.

The study then found that once a person had reached their individual threshold for life satisfaction, anything extra was not fulfilling.