Experts You Reveal the Proper Underpants to Keep You Healthy Down There…

Before you head out to buy those new Calvin Klein’s that Jeremy Allen White is wearing in the new ad campaign, be aware…

Wearing the wrong underwear can lead to more than just wedgies and panty lines, it can also lead to infections…

A doctor and chief medical officer of HerMD says underwear that is well-fitting, temperature regulating and made of natural materials are ideal…

According to the Doctor, the secret is breathability…Your undies should be soft, not slippery…

Air circulates better through natural fabrics like cotton hemp, bamboo and linen underwear, compared to synthetic fabrics like polyester, nylon and satin….

It’s important for your underneath-the-underwear health that there is airflow…

Pure polyester is probably the worst fabric for underwear- so beware! It’s not absorbent more very breathable…

The weave of the underwear is also an important factor to note when choosing.

According to an OB-GYN, women, rather than knit fabrics or thick fabric can also limit how much [the fabric] breathes.”

What about thongs? Asking for a friend…without giving too many gross details, thongs are a haven for bacteria…

There’s nothing sexy about bacteria…