Exposure Time More Impactful Than Physical Distance Indoors For COVID-19

A new study says that exposure time can be more dangerous than distance when it comes to indoor COVID-19 spread.

Researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology say that the longer someone is indoors with an infected person, the greater the chance of COVID-19 transmission.

They argue that guidelines that enforce occupancy limitations in buildings should take the amount of time spent indoors into greater consideration.

The study also suggests that fans that keep air circulating could be as or more effective than installing new filtration systems, and that “with a population of individuals wearing face masks, the risk posed by respiratory jets [when someone exhales droplets while talking or singing] will thus be largely eliminated.”