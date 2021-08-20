Fabio Reveals His Anti-Aging Secrets At Age 62

The 62-year-old king of romance revealed to People that he “reverses the aging process” by sleeping in a hyperbaric chamber.

Hyperbaric chambers incorporate an enclosed space where the air pressure is increased two or three times more than normal. Under these conditions, your lungs can gather much more oxygen than usual, Mayo Clinic says.

Fabio became a household name because of his good looks, which landed him several celebrity appearances. He also became the spokesman for “I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter” and the American Cancer Society.

While he’s immortalized as a romance novel cover model throughout the ’80s and ’90s, Fabio has appeared in films including “Zoolander,” “Dude, Where’s My Car?” and Disney’s “The Suite Life on Deck.”