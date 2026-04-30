Face the Water or Turn Your Back? Science Says… Relax 🚿😅

The internet has officially run out of things to argue about, so naturally we’ve arrived at:

“Which way are you supposed to face in the shower?”

Team Front vs. Team Back (Choose Your Fighter)

On one side:

Face-the-water people

“I need to feel alive.”

“If it burns a little, it’s working.”

Basically recreating a spa… or a pressure washer experience.

On the other:

Back-to-the-water people

“I came here to relax, not be attacked.”

“My face deserves peace.”

Living their best calm, main-character shower moment.

TikTok Made It Weird (Obviously)

This whole debate blew up after a Canadian TikTok creator claimed neurodivergent people tend to shower facing away… and that they might actually be doing it the right way.

RELATED: The Latest “Wellness” Trend: Showering in the Dark (Because Apparently, We’re Out of Ideas)

Cue the internet spiralling like:

“Wait… am I showering wrong??”

The Expert Take (Finally, an Adult in the Room)

According to a doctor weighing in, the answer is basically:

👉 There is no correct direction.

👉 It all comes down to sensory preference.

Your face is packed with nerve endings, so:

Hot, high-pressure water hitting it = overstimulating for some people

Turning your back = more calming, less sensory chaos

So if you’re someone who:

Hates water in your face

Needs a chill moment

Or just doesn’t feel like being blasted first thing in the morning

Congrats, your body is just choosing peace.

So What Actually Matters?

Not the direction.

It’s things like:

Water temperature

How long you’re in there

Whether your skin is thriving or filing complaints

The real issue isn’t “which way you face”…It’s whether you’ve been in there for 45 minutes solving imaginary arguments.