The Latest “Wellness” Trend: Showering in the Dark (Because Apparently, We’re Out of Ideas)

Just when you thought TikTok couldn’t get any weirder, here comes “dark showering.” 💡🚫

The concept? Take a normal shower — but flip off the lights first. Yep, total darkness. No candles, no phone flashlight, just you, your shampoo, and the faint sound of your dignity slipping down the drain.

Why Are People Doing This?

Apparently, experts (quotation marks necessary) say it’s a sensory reset that helps you relax and sleep better.

Bright bathroom lights can boost cortisol and signal your brain to wake up, while darkness triggers your “parasympathetic nervous system” — aka your body’s “chill out” mode.

So, in theory, showering in the dark might help you unwind before bed. But…

Let’s Be Real

It’s also a one-way ticket to slipping, screaming, and becoming the first person whose obituary reads: “Died following a wellness trend.”

If you must try it, start small — dim the lights or use a candle. Going full blackout in a slippery room full of pointy shampoo bottles is… bold.

And if you’re serious about better sleep? Maybe just avoid the blue light from your phone before bed instead of turning your shower into a sensory deprivation tank.

Moral of the Story

Sure, “dark showering” might help you relax — but so will a warm bath, a soft playlist, and not breaking your neck.