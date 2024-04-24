Facial Expressions and Body Movements Are More Effective Than Dirty Talk During Sex…
The song wasn’t wrong…”You say it best, when you say nothing at all.”
The eyes are the window to the soul and a solid O!
According to a study recently published in the Archives of Sexual Behavior, nonverbal cues are more effective than verbal communication during sexy time…
Researchers at Missouri State University conducted in-depth interviews with 78 participants of varying ages, backgrounds and sexual orientations to determine what keeps them going during a romp in the hay.
For the most part, most people said that they prefer to be non-verbal, however, they were more likely to communicate with words with someone they trust.
Most people felt that verbal cues disrupted the flow and intimacy of the erotic moment — so keep those cheeky one-liners to yourself.
Instead of getting turned on by dirty talk, people prefer non-verbal indicators — such as body movements, facial expressions and other physical responses — to help get them there.
Communication is always key, and many studies have shown a link between sexual dissatisfaction and poor communication, yet many people struggle to express what they want or need during sex — especially women.
The new research found that women often refrain from honest verbal communication about their sexual dissatisfaction to avoid hurting males’ feelings, particularly when the man’s masculinity or self-esteem seems fragile.
This comes as many surveys suggest that about half of all women are not satisfied with how often they reach climax — and 10% to 15% of women have never had an orgasm in their lives, according to the National Library of Medicine.
Meanwhile, men have less trouble doing so — only about 5% to 10%, a study published by Sexual Medicine found.