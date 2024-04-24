Facial Expressions and Body Movements Are More Effective Than Dirty Talk During Sex…

The eyes are the window to the soul and a solid O!

According to a study recently published in the Archives of Sexual Behavior, nonverbal cues are more effective than verbal communication during sexy time…

Researchers at Missouri State University conducted in-depth interviews with 78 participants of varying ages, backgrounds and sexual orientations to determine what keeps them going during a romp in the hay.

For the most part, most people said that they prefer to be non-verbal, however, they were more likely to communicate with words with someone they trust.

Most people felt that verbal cues disrupted the flow and intimacy of the erotic moment — so keep those cheeky one-liners to yourself.

Instead of getting turned on by dirty talk, people prefer non-verbal indicators — such as body movements, facial expressions and other physical responses — to help get them there.

Communication is always key, and many studies have shown a link between sexual dissatisfaction and poor communication, yet many people struggle to express what they want or need during sex — especially women.

The new research found that women often refrain from honest verbal communication about their sexual dissatisfaction to avoid hurting males’ feelings, particularly when the man’s masculinity or self-esteem seems fragile.

This comes as many surveys suggest that about half of all women are not satisfied with how often they reach climax — and 10% to 15% of women have never had an orgasm in their lives, according to the National Library of Medicine.

Meanwhile, men have less trouble doing so — only about 5% to 10%, a study published by Sexual Medicine found.