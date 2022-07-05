It’s a Fourth of July tradition, the hard-to-watch hot dog eating contest held each year- Joey Chestnut won again by the way!

Here are facts you didn’t know about hot dogs!

According to the National Hot Dog & Sausage Council on America, Americans consume more than 150 million hot dogs on July 4th!

Here’s what else you need to know about hot dogs.

We are in peak hot dog season with Americans expected to eat 7 billion dogs before Labour Day.

And hot dog sales are up! Sales were $2.8 billion in 2020. In 2021, Americans reportedly spent more than $7.5 billion on hot dogs and sausages in supermarkets.

Favourite toppings:

A survey was conducted to find out what our favourite toppings are and almost 70% of respondents chose mustard as their choice topping, followed by ketchup.

Other favourite toppings included onions, relish chilli, cheese, sauerkraut, mayonnaise, bacon, jalapeños and coleslaw, according to the council’s survey.

Hot Dogs Are Made Of Meat

Though it seems pretty obvious, the most common misconception about hot dogs is “how they’re made and what goes into them.”

“It’s a very simple process about how they’re made.” “Hot dogs are pieces of meat that are cut up very – cut up off of steaks and roasts, they’re ground up very finely and they’re mixed with spices stuffed into a casing and cooked.”