Are You “Fake” or Just Socially Savvy?

If your college friends saw you at brunch with your in-laws… would they even recognize you?

According to a new survey, 14% of people say they “often” change how they speak or act depending on who they’re with.

Another 32% admit they do it “sometimes,” while 27% say “rarely,” and 23% are out here claiming they never change who they are. (Sure, Jan.)

Meanwhile, 21% say other people change their vibe constantly, 48% say they notice it sometimes, and only 5% believe people never do it. Which, let's be honest, sounds like denial. We all have a work voice. And a grandma voice. And a “talking to the vet” voice.

RELATED: Are Millennials In Their Mid-Life Crisis?

So… does that make us fake?

Not necessarily. While some people think shifting your personality is a little shady, 33% say it’s a good thing, a sign of emotional intelligence and social awareness. 28% think it’s mostly bad, and 38% are stuck in the middle, unsure if it's politeness or just people-pleasing gone rogue.

The truth is, context matters. There’s a difference between being adaptable and being a total chameleon. Yes, it’s weird when someone’s personality changes every time a new person walks in the room. But also, there’s such a thing as tact.

Like, maybe don’t tell your friend’s wife that her newborn baby already looks like a tired accountant named Gary. Especially if you’re saying it at your friend’s funeral. (???)