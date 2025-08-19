Fall TV is back ... and it’s bigger than ever. From long-awaited spin-offs and superhero sagas to returning fan favorites that have everyone counting down, this season is stacked with must-watch shows.

Whether you’re into drama, reality TV, or the latest streaming sensation, here’s a breakdown of the most buzzed-about premieres coming your way.

New Shows to Watch in Fall 2025

Here are just some of the new shows premiering this fall:

Alien: Earth (FX/Hulu)

Premiere: August 12

This Alien prequel series brings the terrifying universe to Earth in 2120, exploring the rise of hybrid creatures and androids. Created by Noah Hawley and produced by Ridley Scott … this is a much watch for sci-fy fans.

The Paper (Peacock)

Premiere: September 4

A mockumentary-style spin-off from The Office, set in a struggling Toledo newspaper. Expect quirky humor, workplace chaos, and a nostalgic nod to Dunder Mifflin.

Pluribus (Apple TV+)

Premiere: November 7

From Vince Gilligan (Breaking Bad), this sci-fi drama asks: What happens when the most miserable person on Earth must save humanity from eternal happiness?

All's Fair (Hulu)

Premiere: Fall 2025

Ryan Murphy brings a glamorous legal drama with a star-studded cast including Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, and Glenn Close.

NCIS: Tony & Ziva (Paramount+)

Premiere: Fall 2025

One of the most talked-about spin-offs of the year — Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo return as Tony and Ziva for an action-packed new chapter in the NCIS universe.

Marvel Zombies (Disney+)

Premiere: Fall 2025

Marvel goes undead in this animated series inspired by the comics. Expect dark humor, superhero chaos, and plenty of Easter eggs for MCU fans.

Black Rabbit (Netflix)

Premiere: Fall 2025

A gripping thriller starring Jude Law and Jason Bateman, blending psychological suspense with unexpected twists.

Chad Powers (ESPN+/Hulu)

Premiere: Fall 2025

From Eli Manning’s viral alter ego comes a full-fledged comedy series about a quirky undercover college quarterback.

The Last Frontier (Netflix)

Premiere: Fall 2025

An intense Alaskan-set drama starring Jason Clarke, exploring survival, isolation, and hidden secrets.

Returning Favorites You Can’t Miss

And of course, returning faves are a must see:

Wednesday (Season 2, Part 2)

Premiere: September 3, 2025

The Addams family favorite returns with more gothic intrigue and dark humor.

Only Murders in the Building (Season 5)

Premiere: September 9, 2025

The true crime podcasters-turned-amateur sleuths are back for another season of mystery and laughs.

Survivor (Season 49)

Premiere: September 24, 2025

The ultimate social game returns with new twists, new alliances, and even higher stakes.

The Golden Bachelor (Season 2)

Premiere: September 24, 2025

More romance, more drama, and another chance for love in the golden years.

Hell’s Kitchen (Season 24)

Premiere: September 25, 2025

Gordon Ramsay is back to turn up the heat with a fresh batch of aspiring chefs.

Abbott Elementary (Season 5)

Premiere: October 1, 2025

The beloved workplace comedy keeps the laughs (and heart) coming.

Grey's Anatomy (Season 22)

Premiere: October 9, 2025

TV’s most iconic medical drama shows no signs of slowing down.

Matlock (Season 2)

Premiere: October 12, 2025

Kathy Bates returns as the legendary defense attorney in this modern reboot.

Elsbeth (Season 3)

Premiere: October 12, 2025

Carrie Preston brings her quirky genius back for more legal puzzles.

George & Mandy's First Marriage (Season 2)

Premiere: October 16, 2025

The Young Sheldon spin-off continues to explore life, love, and family in Texas.

Tracker (Season 3)

Premiere: October 19, 2025

Justin Hartley returns as the lone-wolf survivalist turned tracker.

Stranger Things (Season 5)

Premiere: November 26, 2025

The final season of the Netflix juggernaut—expect tears, twists, and epic battles.

Which Fall Premiere Tops Your List?

This fall is a TV lover’s dream, with massive finales, long-awaited spin-offs, and bold new stories hitting our screens. Are you most excited for the return of Hawkins in Stranger Things, the undead chaos of Marvel Zombies, or the nostalgia of NCIS: Tony & Ziva?

Grab your remote ... there’s a lot to binge.