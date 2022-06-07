Family of ‘Top Gun’ Author Sued Paramount Pictures for Copy Write Infringement

The Heirs of the author whose article inspired the 1986 Tom Cruise movie “Top Gun” are suing the studio for copyright infringement over this year’s sequel “Top Gun: Maverick.”

The Toronto Sun reports, according to a complaint filed in Los Angeles federal court, the Paramount Global unit failed to reacquire the rights to Ehud Yonay’s 1983 article “Top Guns” from the family before releasing the “derivative” sequel.

The widow and son are seeking unspecified damages including profits from “Top Gun: Maverick,” and to block the distribution of the movie or further sequels.

Paramount said in a statement: “These claims are without merit, and we will defend ourselves vigorously.”

Maverick has been this year’s biggest box office hit so far generating over $500,000 million globally in its first week of release.