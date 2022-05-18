Fashion Designer Bob Mackie Calls Out Kim Kardashian for Wearing Marilyn Monroe’s Iconic Gown

Fashion designer Bob Mackie is NOT happy with Kim Kardashian. The 82-year-old who designed Marilyn Monroe’s iconic ‘Happy Birthday, Mr. President’ gown tells Entertainment Weekly that Kim wearing the gown to the 2022 Met Gala was a ‘big mistake.’

“[Marilyn] was a goddess. A crazy goddess, but a goddess. She was just fabulous. Nobody photographs like that. And it was done for her. It was designed for her. Nobody else should be seen in that dress,” he says. Bob designed the crystal-covered gauze gown design for Jean Louis in 1962, which was worn by Marilyn less than three months before her death.

Related: Kim Kardashian Stuns At The Met Gala With Marilyn Monroe Dress…

Kim told Vogue to fit in Marilyn’s dress, she had to lose 16 pounds in three weeks, “I would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs, and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein. I didn’t starve myself, but I was so strict.” The gown, which was flown via private plane from Ripley’s Believe It or Not Museum in Orlando, did not fit Kim and couldn’t be altered.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)





Before changing into a replica, Kim only wore Marilyn’s dress while walking the red carpet, and still managed to upset a lot of people. Dr. Justin De Young, professor of fashion history at the Fashion Institute of Technology told PEOPLE, “Kim’s the look was irresponsible and unnecessary. She can –– and did –– commission a replica which would be indistinguishable from the original. Such an iconic piece of American history should not be put at risk of damage just for an ego-boost and photo-op.”

Following the Met, Kim wore another Marilyn original – the emerald sequin Norman Norell dress that was worn to the Golden Globes in 1962.