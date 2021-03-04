Fashion Trends We Would Like To Leave In The Pre-Pandemic Era

Remember 2019 or even the beginning of 2020? Do you remember what was in style before track pants?

A new survey on SWNSDigital.com asked people what fashion trends they’d like to leave in the pre-pandemic era and not see again as we move forward.

And here are the top five…

1. Tight jeans.

2. Pleather.

3. Thongs.

4. Rompers.

5. Bodysuits.

The survey also found 47% of people think formal clothing will become more COMFORTABLE coming out of the pandemic.