Are You a Fast Walker... or the Human Traffic Jam at the Mall? 🚶😂

Let's settle a debate that has quietly ruined friendships, relationships and Costco trips for years...

Are you a fast walker... or a slow walker?

A new survey found 7% of people consider themselves very fast walkers, 29% say they're somewhat fast, 43% figure they're average, while the rest proudly admit they're on the slower side.

Although, let's be honest, everyone thinks they're an average walker.

Until they're stuck behind a family of five walking shoulder-to-shoulder like they're recreating the opening scene of Reservoir Dogs.

The survey also asked what happens when the person you're walking with has a different pace.

If they're faster, about 40% of people speed up to keep up. Another 18% actually ask them to slow down.

And 33% just let them walk ahead.

Translation:

"You go on... I'll meet you at the food court."

If the other person is slower, 63% of us slow down out of courtesy. Ten percent politely ask them to pick up the pace.

And 17% simply leave them behind.

Cold. But also relatable. We've all been there.

You're trying to get through Costco on a Saturday, and the person in front of you suddenly stops their cart diagonally in the middle of the aisle to sample pierogies like they're judging MasterChef Canada.

RELATED: The Surprising Way to Burn More Calories While Walking

Or you're walking downtown with that one friend who somehow turns a 10-minute walk into a guided historical tour.

"Look at this brick! I wonder when they built this..."

Meanwhile, you're already at the next intersection wondering if you should text them your new address.

So, be honest. Are you the person everyone struggles to keep up with? Or are you the reason Google Maps says, "Recalculating... eventually." 🚶‍♀️🚶‍♂️😄