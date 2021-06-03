FDA Warning: Don’t Eat Cicadas If You’re Allergic To Shellfish

This summer, we’ll see — and hear — Cicadas emerge from the ground after 17 years. The insects are coming out for the first time since 2004 and won’t be back until 2038.

While it may be fun to check them out in this rare summer, you probably shouldn’t be dining on them. Especially if you’re allergic to shellfish.

The Food and Drug Administration is telling those who are allergic to seafood to avoid eating them, as they are related to the shellfish family.

Symptoms of allergic reactions to shellfish can include hives, flushed skin or rash, tingly or itchy sensation in the mouth, swelling of the face, tongue, or lips, among many other signs.