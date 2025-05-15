‘Fear Factor’ Is Coming Back — But Will Joe Rogan Host Again?

It looks like one of TV’s most outrageous reality shows is making a comeback. Fox has announced the revival of Fear Factor, this time with a fresh new twist and a new name: Fear Factor: The Next Chapter.

The stunt-based competition show, which originally aired in the early 2000s, was made famous (and infamous) thanks in large part to its host, Joe Rogan, and the show’s stomach-turning challenges that pushed contestants to the edge — physically, mentally, and sometimes hygienically.

But will Rogan return to the role that helped launch his mainstream TV career? That part remains uncertain.

New Chapter, New Host?

According to Fox, the reboot is still in early development. The network’s TV president told People magazine that they’ve just ordered the series and are currently in the process of hiring showrunners and “talking about hosts and everything right now.”

That means there’s no confirmed host yet, and Joe Rogan hasn’t publicly expressed interest in returning. Back in 2008, Rogan admitted he didn’t exactly love his time as host of Fear Factor, despite the show’s massive popularity.

These days, Rogan is better known as the voice behind The Joe Rogan Experience podcast and for his role as a UFC commentator — both of which keep him plenty busy.

What Was Fear Factor Again?

For those who may have blocked it out, Fear Factor first aired in 2001 and ran for several seasons. The format featured three teams (usually one man and one woman per team) competing in a series of extreme and often cringeworthy stunts — everything from jumping between buildings to eating bugs — all in pursuit of a grand cash prize.

It became a cultural phenomenon in the early 2000s, known for its shock value and its place in the golden age of reality TV. A brief revival aired in the early 2010s, but didn’t have quite the same impact.

Would You Watch It Again?

Whether or not Joe Rogan returns, it seems Fear Factor is being reimagined for a new generation of thrill-seekers — or at least viewers who enjoy watching other people squirm.

No air date has been set yet, and details on the updated format are still under wraps, but one thing’s for sure: the new Fear Factor will need to raise the stakes to compete with today’s intense reality competition shows.

Would you tune in again — or have we all grown out of watching strangers eat worms for cash?