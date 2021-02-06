February 6th and 7th, 2021
Featuring the half-time performer at the Big Game this weekend
#20 One Too Many – Keith Urban ft. Pink
#19 Love Me – Olivia Penalva
#18 Prisoner – Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa
#17 Willow – Taylor Swift
#16 Take You Dancing – Jason Derulo
#15 Golden – Harry Styles
#14 You Broke Me First – Tate Mccrae
#13 Anyone – Justin Bieber
#12 Wonder – Shawn Mendes
KOOL Cameo: Earned It – Weeknd
#11 Everybody Wants You – Johnny Orlando
#10 Someone To You – Banners
#9 Bang! – AJR
#8 Afterglow – Ed Sheeran
#7 Save Your Tears – The Weeknd
#6 Monster – Shawn Mendes ft. Justin Bieber
#5 I Hope – Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth
#4 Diamonds – Sam Smith
#3 Levitating – Dua Lipa
Future Hit: Drivers License – Olivia Rodrigo
#2 Kings & Queens – Ava Max
#1 Holy – Justin Bieber