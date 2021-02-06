Listen Live

February 6th and 7th, 2021

Featuring the half-time performer at the Big Game this weekend

#20 One Too Many – Keith Urban ft. Pink 

#19 Love Me – Olivia Penalva 

#18 Prisoner – Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa

#17 Willow – Taylor Swift

#16 Take You Dancing – Jason Derulo 

#15 Golden – Harry Styles 

#14 You Broke Me First – Tate Mccrae 

#13 Anyone – Justin Bieber 

#12 Wonder – Shawn Mendes 

KOOL Cameo: Earned It – Weeknd 

#11 Everybody Wants You – Johnny Orlando 

#10 Someone To You – Banners 

#9 Bang! – AJR

#8 Afterglow – Ed Sheeran 

#7 Save Your Tears – The Weeknd 

#6 Monster – Shawn Mendes ft. Justin Bieber

#5 I Hope – Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth

#4 Diamonds – Sam Smith 

#3 Levitating – Dua Lipa 

Future Hit: Drivers License – Olivia Rodrigo

#2 Kings & Queens – Ava Max 

#1 Holy – Justin Bieber 

