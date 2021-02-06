Listen Live

Olivia Rodrigo Wows Viewers With Stripped Down Performance of ‘drivers license’

She appeared on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

By Kool Celebrities, Music, Videos

Olivia Rodrigo’s heartbreak anthem just got even more heart-wrenching when she performed a stripped-down performance of her smash hit ‘drivers license’ on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Olivia Rodrigo, 17 years old, is an American actress and singer, who is most well-known for her roles as Paige Olvera on the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark and Nini Salazar-Roberts on the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Watch her TV debut below:


YouTube / The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The singer reflected on her performance in a tweet calling the experience ‘surreal.’

