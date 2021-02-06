Olivia Rodrigo Wows Viewers With Stripped Down Performance of ‘drivers license’
She appeared on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
Olivia Rodrigo’s heartbreak anthem just got even more heart-wrenching when she performed a stripped-down performance of her smash hit ‘drivers license’ on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Olivia Rodrigo, 17 years old, is an American actress and singer, who is most well-known for her roles as Paige Olvera on the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark and Nini Salazar-Roberts on the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.
Watch her TV debut below:
YouTube / The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
The singer reflected on her performance in a tweet calling the experience ‘surreal.’
so surreal. thx a milllion @jimmyfallon https://t.co/RPyorPBlwP
— Olivia Rodrigo (@Olivia_Rodrigo) February 5, 2021