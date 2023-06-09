Feeling Overwhelmed?  There’s A New Thing Called "Floor Time" That Might Help You Out!

When you get home from work, the plan is simple: take your shoes (and bra) off, PJs on, chuck the empty Tupperware from lunch in the sink, work out what you’re having for dinner- then collapse on the floor…

In theory, lying on a hard floor that you haven’t washed in ages shouldn’t be a pleasant experience – and yet, somehow, it’s oh-so-soothing.

And the phenomenon has now been given a name, thanks to social media influencer, Ellie Schnitt.

Taking to Twitter, Ellie, who lives in New York said: ‘Something very sacred in my life is Floortime. it is the time of day when I just lay on the floor for a bit and contemplate. if you’re feeling down and haven’t tried Floortime you’re sincerely missing out [sic].’

Whether you end up on the floor by accident – or you consciously take time to have a little lie down – floortime is a really useful tool when it comes to giving yourself some mental TLC.

Taking ‘floortime’ can help you relax, release muscle tension, and improve blood circulation, which in turn can reduce feelings of anxiety and depression,’ according to a doctor that deals with this kind of thing…

You might not realize it, but it’s also a type of meditation. Dr. Becky said: ‘Lying on the floor can be a form of mindfulness meditation, which can help you become more aware of the present moment and develop a greater sense of inner peace and calm.

You can also try incorporating some deep breathing or meditation techniques to enhance the relaxation benefits of lying on the floor.

‘Overall, taking some time to lie on the floor each day can be a simple yet effective way to improve your mental health and well-being.’