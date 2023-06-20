Feeling Particularly Horny at the Moment? It Could be Down to the Weather

If the sunshine and balmy weather have left you feeling hot in more ways than one, you’re not alone.

A sexpert explains that the sun promotes the extra release of serotonin and dopamine, which is the “feel good” chemicals related to pleasure, blood flow and energy.

Plus, the excess vitamin D – which is known to improve mood and sexual satisfaction – helps.

Also, warmer temps outside, make your person perspire more which therefore releases pheromones that play a part in sexual attraction.

And wearing fewer clothes to combat the heat feeds desire, because your person thinks fewer clothes, equals no clothes…

The research found that regardless of the sun, people are still having less sex compared to last year.

This is likely because of stress and anxiety, given the state of, well, everything…

A recent survey conducted by the Mental Health Foundation found that 74% of people feel so stressed that they’ve been overwhelmed or unable to cope, so it’s no surprise if sex has been on the back burner for most.

People who feel very stressed, particularly at work, ‘often end up feeling disconnected from their bodies as they’re focusing on staying afloat mentally…

This makes experiencing physical pleasure more difficult, leaving many – especially women resigned – to never climax during sex.