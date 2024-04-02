Felicity Huffman Returns to TV For The First Time Since College Admissions Scandal 

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Huffman will guest star in Paramount+’s ‘Criminal Minds’ spinoff ‘Evolution,’ playing the brilliant ex-wife of original series star Mandy Patinkin.

The role marks the first major network new series opportunity for the Emmy-winning former Desperate Housewives star since her role in a college admissions scandal broke in 2019 (Huffman was previously set to star in a spinoff of The Good Doctor, but last year ABC passed on making it).

While the role is announced as a guest star part, it’s a character description that suggests Huffman might have a returning future in the series.

Huffman was previously caught paying $15,000 to falsify her daughter’s SAT score and in 2019 was punished with 14 days in prison, a $30,000 fine and 250 hours of community service. She previously told NBC News she is left with “undying shame” about the incident.