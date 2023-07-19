FIFA Women’s World Cup! Canadians Are More Excited About This Tournament Than for Men’s Tournament!

According to an Ipsos poll conducted exclusively for Global News, more Canadians are interested in the FIFA Women’s World Cup than the men’s version.

Plus, 75 percent said the Canadian women’s team qualification makes them proud.

There’s more pressure for our women’s team compared to our men’s team, as this new poll shows that Canadians have higher expectations for our female team.

The Canadian women’s team is ranked seventh in the world and is set to first play in the Group B match against Nigeria on Thursday night in Melbourne.

The month-long tournament is being co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

Fun Fact:

Canadian interest in the men’s World Cup in Qatar last year was lower when Ipsos did a similar survey, with only 34 percent saying they would watch the event closely, compared to 41 percent of Canadians saying they will be “paying close attention” to this tournament.

When asked, one-third of the respondents agree that the women’s soccer World Cup is more important than the Olympics-also held every four years.

Of those Canadians who will be “paying close attention,” about 45 percent are millennials, 44 percent are boomers, and just 36 percent are Gen-Xers.

WHAT ARE THE CANADIAN’S CHANCES?

This will mark Canada’s eighth appearance at the women’s soccer world cup!

Canada is expected to advance from Group B where they will start and face Nigeria, Ireland and Australia.

While Canada isn’t expected to win the Cup- the entire country will be rallying around our women as they represent us on the world stage!

Canada has never won the women’s World Cup before but is heading into this year’s tournament as one of the teams to watch out for after bringing home the 2021 Olympic gold medal