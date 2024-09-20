This Year’s Finalists for the Strong Museum Toy Hall of Fame Announced—And One Is Causing a Stir

The National Toy Hall of Fame in Rochester, New York, has unveiled its 12 finalists for the 2024 induction, sparking excitement—and a bit of controversy. The Toy Hall of Fame, established in 1998, honours toys that have stood the test of time, inspiring generations of creative play. But one nominee this year has people raising eyebrows: balloons.

What It Takes to Get Into the Toy Hall of Fame

Each year, the National Toy Hall of Fame at the Strong Museum of Play considers toys that meet specific criteria for induction. The toys must have the following:

Icon status : They should be widely recognized and remembered.

: They should be widely recognized and remembered. Longevity : Toys need to stay popular across multiple generations.

: Toys need to stay popular across multiple generations. Discovery: They must foster learning, creativity, or discovery through play.

With that in mind, the 2024 finalists include a mix of classics and modern favourites: Apples to Apples, Choose Your Own Adventure Gamebooks, Hess Toy Trucks, My Little Pony, Phase 10, Pokémon Trading Card Game, Remote-Controlled Vehicles, Sequence, Stick Horse (Hobbyhorse), Trampoline, Transformers, and—perhaps the most unexpected—balloons.

Balloons: A Controversial Pick?

While beloved toys like My Little Pony and Transformers are no surprise, balloons as a finalist have stirred debate. Defined simply as a "flexible membrane bag," balloons don’t fit the traditional toy idea for some, especially compared to iconic games like Phase 10 or Pokémon cards. Still, they’ve been a party staple for decades, inspiring endless joy in children as they float, pop, and twist into shapes. Love or hate them, balloons could be on their way to securing a spot in the Toy Hall of Fame.

When Will We Know the Results?

Although the finalists have been named, the official inductees won’t be announced until later in November. In the meantime, votes for the nominated toys are being accepted until September 25, giving fans a chance to weigh in.

Will balloons earn a place among the toy greats? Only time—and the votes—will tell!