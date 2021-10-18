First Look At ‘The Batman’ And ‘The Flash’ Trailers Just Released!

Six hours of what’s to come from DC and fans where totally geeking out on Saturday! My kid sat in his room, running downstairs for food every couple of hours not to miss a minute of what DC is putting out in the very near future…

Film bosses and directors used the virtual event to tease upcoming DC Comics movies, including The Batman and Black Adam, but it was Keaton’s voice as Bruce Wayne’s alter ego in The Flash, which grabbed most fans’ attention, says an article reference in The Toronto Sun!

Features of the almost seven hour event included the first look at Michael Keaton as Batman once again in the first ‘The Flash’ Trailer. Keaton will be playing an older version of Batman, the character he first played in 1989, in the new film.

The first full trailer for DC Comics’ The Batman has arrived. This time around, it’s starring Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/The Batman. The movie also stars Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman; Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/The Riddler; Jeffrey Wright as the Gotham Police commissioner James Gordon; John Turturro as Carmine Falcone; Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson; Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Reál; Andy Serkis as Alfred; and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot–better known as The Penguin. It will be in theatres on March 4, 2022.

Other DC Fandome highlights included an early clip from Dwayne Johnson’s new film Black Adam!

Can’t tell you guys how f’n cool it’s been seeing all your insane reactions to our first look of #BlackAdam

We have a lot of work to do to deliver next summer for you, but we’re motivated more than ever to and “the ruthless one” will be ready to take his throne 😊 https://t.co/mRchzOYZLK — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 17, 2021

Another highlight of Fandome included John Cena introducing footage from his upcoming HBO Max series Peacemaker – a spin-off for his recent Suicide Squad character.