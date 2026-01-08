First Peek at Puppy Bowl 2026

Football season is heating up, which can only mean one very important thing… Puppy Bowl is almost back!

The 2026 edition is shaping up to be the biggest and cutest one yet. The three-hour event will air Sunday, February 8, just ahead of Super Bowl Sunday.

A record-breaking year for Puppy Bowl

Now in its 22nd year, Puppy Bowl continues its mission as the longest-running call-to-adoption television event. This year’s game will feature a record 150 rescue dogs from 72 shelters across the United States, Puerto Rico, and the British Virgin Islands. Yes, that is a LOT of puppies.

Returning once again is referee Dan Schachner, marking his 15th year calling the adorable chaos as Team Ruff and Team Fluff battle it out for the coveted Walmart Lombarky Trophy and the BISSELL MVP (Most Valuable Puppy) title.

A historic first: Senior dogs take the field

One of the biggest new additions for Puppy Bowl 2026 is a first-ever senior dog exhibition game. During the all-new Pro-Dog Halftime Showdown, Team Oldies will go head-to-head with Team Goldies, shining a spotlight on older dogs who are just as deserving of forever homes.

This year also features a record 15 dogs with special needs, further highlighting Puppy Bowl’s ongoing commitment to inclusive adoption awareness.

New features for 2026

Along with the senior dog showdown, Puppy Bowl XXII is adding a few more fresh elements:

A behind-the-scenes look at shelter staff cheering on their pups

A Barking Lot Tailgate Party hosted by Raising Cane’s

hosted by Raising Cane’s New Pup Close and Personal segments, sharing how some puppies got a little celebrity help before the big game

Of course, fan favourites are sticking around too, including play-by-play commentary, puppy cheer squads, adoptable pup segments, and the always-iconic Temptations Skybox filled with kittens.

When and how to watch

Puppy Bowl XXII airs Sunday, February 8, 2026 at 2 p.m. ET on Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS, truTV, HBO Max, and discovery+. You can check out the full lineup of puppy players at PuppyBowl.com.