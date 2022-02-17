First Woman With Down Syndrome, Hired To Be Victoria’s Secret Model

She’s from Puerto Rica and is the first person with Down Syndrome to pose for Victoria’s Secret

She along with 17 other women will join the brand to model for its new underwear line called the Love Cloud Collection.

Jirau kicked off her career in her home country in 2019 before making her catwalk debut at New York Fashion Week for designer Marisa Santiago in February 2020.

And the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t stop her. Her career has only blossomed over the last couple of years as companies are increasingly listening to criticism about the lack of diversity in their ads.

Sofia, who is not only a model but also an activist shared the news on Instagram!

Translation,“One day I dreamed of it, I worked for it and today it is a dream come true,” Jirau wrote, according to a translation. “I can finally tell you my big secret… I am the first Victoria’s Secret model with Down syndrome!”

As Jirau’s modelling career continues to soar, she also started a fashion line, called Alavett, which is how she pronounces her favourite words, “I love it.”

PHOTO CREDIT: Model Sofia Jirau. PHOTO BY SOFIA JIRAU /Instagram