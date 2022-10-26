Five Health Benefits Of Eating Pumpkin

National Pumpkin Day recognizes a favoured autumn decoration and food on October 26th. Not only do they make great fall decorations, but the pumpkin also completes a variety of tasty recipes. Join a pumpkin competition or visit any of the many fall festivals featuring beautiful gourds.

Plus, pumpkin has many health benefits!

As far as pie goes, it’s not THAT bad for you as long as you don’t overindulge. Here are a few health benefits of eating pumpkin . . .

1. It’s good for your eyesight. Pumpkins are loaded with vitamin A, which promotes good eyesight and lowers your risk of developing cataracts later in life.

2. It boosts your immune system. Pumpkins have a ton of vitamin C too, which helps your white blood cells fight off bacteria.

3. It helps keep you limber. Pumpkins are loaded with potassium. When you don’t get enough of it, you’re more likely to cramp up. It can also help you maintain normal blood pressure.

4. It’s good for your skin. Pumpkins are loaded with antioxidants that protect cells from free radicals, or unstable atoms. Neutralizing them slows down the aging process and helps keep you looking and feeling young.

5. It can help you lose weight. Pumpkins are full of fibre, which helps fill you up. And they’re mostly water, so they’re low in calories, less than 50 calories per cup. Just be mindful that pumpkin PIE also has butter and sugar.