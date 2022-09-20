Five Outdated Fashion Rules You Can Ignore Now

We’re a couple of weeks past Labor Day. Have you broken the cardinal rule and worn white since then? If you’re like most people, the answer is yes. No one cares about wearing white after Labor Day anymore.

Here are five more outdated fashion rules you can ignore.

1. No denim-on-denim. Like a jean jacket with jeans on, a.k.a., the Canadian Tuxedo. Lots of people do it now, so it’s not as weird anymore.

2. Your shoes, belt, and socks all have to match. You might still want to avoid mixing blacks and browns. But colourful socks and belts are cool now too.

3. No socks with sandals. Enough people have embraced the “Sad Dad” no-style trend, which values comfort over fashion. So do what you want.

4. Mixing prints, like stripes and dots. Don’t fully ignore that one, because it’s hard to pull off. But more and more high-end designers have been mixing them.

5. No hats indoors. No one cares anymore except your grandparents. So unless you’re over at their house, don’t worry about it.