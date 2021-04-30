Five People Arrest And Charged In Violet Dog Napping Incident Involving Lady Gaga’s Dogs

Gaga’s dog walker was shot several times and two of her three dogs taken in a violent attack in February!

According to police, four out of the five suspects were known to police as street gang members, while the fifth person was the woman who reported she had found the dogs before safely returning them after a reward was offered.

Koji and Gustav, the two bulldogs taken were dropped off unharmed at an LAPD station in late February and then returned to Gaga.

Police say that the suspects didn’t know that the dogs belonged to Gaga at the time, but did know the value of the bulldogs.

All five defendants pleaded not guilty on Thursday afternoon and were ordered to return to court on May 11.