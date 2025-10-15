Five Reasons Your Dog Secretly Hates Fall (Even Though You Think They Love It)
You’re out here sipping pumpkin spice and leaf-peeping, but your dog?
Your dog is silently plotting. Fall may be your aesthetic, but to them, it’s chaos in a cable knit sweater.
Here are five reasons your furry bestie is not impressed with autumn.
🍂 1. Leaf Blowers = Canine Horror Films
One minute it’s peaceful… the next, Todd from next door fires up a leaf blower like he’s starting a NASCAR race. Dogs don’t care about curb appeal — they care about not being attacked by a roaring sky dragon.
🤧 2. Fall Allergies Are Real, Too
Yes, your dog can get seasonal allergies. Scratchy paws, red eyes, nonstop itching — it’s basically Ragweed Revenge. You’ve got tissues and tea; they’ve got you googling “dog oatmeal bath at 2 a.m.”
⏰ 3. The Time Change = Breakfast Betrayal
Humans: “We fall back an hour!”
Dogs: “WHY HAVE YOU FORSAKEN ME?”
They don’t care about Daylight Saving. They care that their dinner is now one hour late, and clearly you’ve forgotten how clocks — and loyalty — work.
🚪 4. Too Many Doorbell Strangers
Halloween… Thanksgiving… random deliveries. That doorbell is ringing like you’re hosting a festival. Every “ding-dong” is a new intruder they must protect you from. In their mind, they saved your life 14 times in one week.
🎃 5. Costumes = Personal Humiliation
You see a cute pumpkin. They see prison stripes. You’re snapping photos, yelling, “SIT!” They’re silently asking, “What crime did I commit to deserve this banana suit?”
🐾 Final Thoughts from Your Dog:
Fall is loud. Fall is itchy. Fall is confusing.
But if you drop turkey on the floor… all is forgiven.
Amp up your workday!
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.