Five Reasons Your Dog Secretly Hates Fall (Even Though You Think They Love It)

You’re out here sipping pumpkin spice and leaf-peeping, but your dog?

Your dog is silently plotting. Fall may be your aesthetic, but to them, it’s chaos in a cable knit sweater.

Here are five reasons your furry bestie is not impressed with autumn.

🍂 1. Leaf Blowers = Canine Horror Films

One minute it’s peaceful… the next, Todd from next door fires up a leaf blower like he’s starting a NASCAR race. Dogs don’t care about curb appeal — they care about not being attacked by a roaring sky dragon.

🤧 2. Fall Allergies Are Real, Too

Yes, your dog can get seasonal allergies. Scratchy paws, red eyes, nonstop itching — it’s basically Ragweed Revenge. You’ve got tissues and tea; they’ve got you googling “dog oatmeal bath at 2 a.m.”

⏰ 3. The Time Change = Breakfast Betrayal

Humans: “We fall back an hour!”

Dogs: “WHY HAVE YOU FORSAKEN ME?”

They don’t care about Daylight Saving. They care that their dinner is now one hour late, and clearly you’ve forgotten how clocks — and loyalty — work.

🚪 4. Too Many Doorbell Strangers

Halloween… Thanksgiving… random deliveries. That doorbell is ringing like you’re hosting a festival. Every “ding-dong” is a new intruder they must protect you from. In their mind, they saved your life 14 times in one week.

🎃 5. Costumes = Personal Humiliation

You see a cute pumpkin. They see prison stripes. You’re snapping photos, yelling, “SIT!” They’re silently asking, “What crime did I commit to deserve this banana suit?”

🐾 Final Thoughts from Your Dog:

Fall is loud. Fall is itchy. Fall is confusing.

But if you drop turkey on the floor… all is forgiven.