Foo Fighters Drummer Dies Friday

Rock fans around the world are mourning the death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died in Colombia Friday at the age of 50. The band was in the middle of a South American tour when the Hall of Famer suffered a “cardiovascular collapse.”

Reports claim Hawkins was found with several substances in his body, including marijuana, opioids, and antidepressants. Forensics experts also say his heart was double the size of an average man his age.

Early in his career, Hawkins drummed for Canadians Alanis Morissette and Sass Jordan An investigation is ongoing. Hawkins leaves behind a wife and three children.

The official cause of death still hasn’t been announced.