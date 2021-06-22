Foo Fighters Play To 100% Capacity At Madison Square Gardens On Sunday Night!

The concert industry is back in a big way in New York City anyways, as the Foo Fighters rocked Madison Square Gardens to a sold-out crowd.

It’s been about a year and a half since people were able to attend a concert!

One of the highlights of the night, Dave Chappelle showed up and performed on stage singing Radiohead’s Creep along with the band.

Everyone who attended was fully vaccinated!

