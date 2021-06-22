Foo Fighters Play To 100% Capacity At Madison Square Gardens On Sunday Night!
What an incredible night!
The concert industry is back in a big way in New York City anyways, as the Foo Fighters rocked Madison Square Gardens to a sold-out crowd.
It’s been about a year and a half since people were able to attend a concert!
One of the highlights of the night, Dave Chappelle showed up and performed on stage singing Radiohead’s Creep along with the band.
Everyone who attended was fully vaccinated!
Thank you to the Independent for quoting Palmer Report in this article: https://t.co/5RAaWwUcRn
— Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) June 21, 2021
June 20th 2021, reopening of the Garden for a sold out fully vaccinated Foo Fighters show, and Dave Chappelle shows up for a rendition of my favorite song Creep by Radiohead. It can’t get better than this, take all my money https://t.co/gi8LrLSAoA pic.twitter.com/0fE9S8scUd
— ًً (@someknew) June 21, 2021