Canada Has Hit Peak Holiday Food Fatigue 🍗😴

A new survey found:

67% of Canadians think gravy is the real MVP of the holiday plate

of Canadians think gravy is the real MVP of the holiday plate 3 in 5 are exhausted by the same old turkey routine

are exhausted by the same old turkey routine 100% of us have debated replacing the bird with a pepperoni pizza at least once

(Okay, maybe that stat is just me… but still.)

Our taste buds are begging for a plot twist — and Boston Pizza delivered.

Meet the Holiday Hero: BP Pizza Gravy 🍕

This saucy little miracle is designed to:

✔ Rescue dry turkey

✔ Revive sad leftovers

✔ Fix stuffing that tastes like pocket lint

✔ Impress picky eaters

✔ Offer emotional support to every overworked holiday host

Spoon it on turkey.

Drizzle it on stuffing.

Pour it directly into your mouth — no judgement here.

And because it’s 2025, Pizza Gravy also makes a fantastic stocking stuffer.

Nothing says “I love you” like the gift of dipping sauce.

Turkey just got a whole lot pizza-ier. Take a Holi-Break from boring turkey with a gravy that tastes like a BP pizza.



Buy yours today while quantities last at https://t.co/cYnUf8ROme



*Product packaging varies by region.#BostonPizza #PizzaGravy #Holidays pic.twitter.com/Je7M22ElQp — Boston Pizza (@bostonpizza) November 26, 2025

Feel-Good Flavours ❤️

A portion of proceeds supports Food Banks Canada,

so you can improve your dinner and help fellow Canadians enjoy theirs too.

That’s the Canadian way.

Bottom Line

If your holiday turkey tastes like cardboard?

If Uncle Bob won’t stop complaining?

If you’re on your 4th glass of wine and still can’t find joy in parsnips?

Pizza Gravy is your Christmas miracle. 🎄✨

Because every holiday plate deserves a little “Wow!” —and maybe a little mozzarella energy.