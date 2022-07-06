Food That Helps Keep You Hydrated!

Summer sun and outdoor fun can take a lot out of you — especially water. Water makes up at least 60% of your body, and it plays a vital role in keeping your body functioning as it should. But high temperatures and excessive sweating can cause you to lose water quickly.

The good news is that you don’t need to drink gallons of water to stay hydrated. You can also get needed water from the food you eat.

Common Signs You’re Starting To Dehydrate Include:

Constipation

Dry mouth

Dull skin

Fatigue

Headaches

The good news is that it doesn’t all need to be plain water to stay hydrated. As you’d expect, you can get hydration from coffee, tea and flavoured still or sparkling water. Your body can also absorb water from food.

Your body typically gets about 20% of the water it needs from the foods you eat throughout the day. Foods that typically provide the highest water content are raw fruits and vegetables.

Foods To Keep You Hydrated And Their Water Content

Cucumber (96%)- Cucumbers have the highest water content of all solid foods!

Iceberg Lettuce (head lettuce) (96%)- also has fibre, folate and Vitamin K

Celery (95%)

Radishes (95%)

Romaine Lettuce (95%)

Tomatoes (94%)

Zucchini & Summer Squash (94%)



Other watery foods include Asparagus, Bell peppers, cabbage, cauliflower, mushrooms, spinach, Strawberries and Watermelon.

