Food to Avoid If You Suffer From Anxiety!

Experts say there are things to avoid and things to try if you suffer from anxiety.

Avoid fruit juices, they have too much sugar and while you might feel energized for a while, you will quickly come down from the sugar high. The pros say to eat fruit and hydrate with water.

Many people will have alcohol to calm their nerves, but as we’ve learned over the years, alcohol can ruin your sleeping pattern. And not enough sleep is directly linked to feelings of anxiety.

Another misleading beverage, diet fizzy drinks might appear to be the healthier option, but the excess caffeine in these drinks can heighten anxiety levels.

Also, if you like bread, avoid white bread! The flour that’s used to make a white loaf is highly processed and can leave you feeling worse for wear once it turns into blood sugar.

Another healthy option the experts say to ditch is ‘sugar-free’ or ‘light’ salad dressings, many of these get their taste from aspartame, which is an artificial sweetener that’s been linked to anxiety and depression.

Ketchup is also on the list of foods that are making you anxious, the tomato dipping sauce is mostly made from sugar, a whopping four grams per tablespoon. Again, sugar is a big no-no if you have anxiety.

Even sugary frosting on cakes has been linked to anxiety and depression.

Although they’re ok once in a while, doughnuts contain all the worst ingredients if you’re an anxiety sufferer. With loads of added sugar, very little fibre, the bad white flour that’s in your white bread and all the wrong fats, these delicious treats might not be worth it after all.

