15 Foods That Are Either Absolutely Delicious… or Total Trash 🗑️
You know how people say, “Even bad pizza is still pretty good”? Well, some foods are the exact opposite of that vibe — when they’re good, they’re amazing, but when they miss? Straight-up culinary betrayal.
A list online is making the rounds for foods with the widest gap between mouth-watering and monstrous, and honestly… they’re not wrong.
Here are the top picks that are either top-tier or total regret:
- Watermelon – Sweet, juicy perfection… or bland water pretending to be fruit.
- Coleslaw – The ultimate potluck gamble. It’s either fresh and crunchy or a soggy mayo swamp.
- Salmon – A five-star feast or a fishy nightmare that haunts your kitchen for days.
- Peaches – When they’re ripe? Heaven. When they're mealy? Tragic.
- Dunkin’ Coffee – It’s either your morning hero or straight-up dishwater in a cup.
- Tomatoes – Can be a crisp, flavour-packed bite… or weirdly mushy and sad.
- Mac and Cheese – Sometimes creamy comfort food, sometimes a weird experiment in trying too hard.
- Apples – Granny Smith = crunchy queen. Red Delicious = LIES.
- Chicken Breast – Moist and perfect if done right… dry and joyless if not.
- Nachos (or Poutine) – Loaded and legendary, or just a limp pile of disappointment.
- French Onion Soup – Rich, cheesy goodness or literal onion-flavoured water. No in-between.
- Brussels Sprouts – Roasted? Incredible. Boiled? Who hurt you?
- Scrambled Eggs – There’s like a 5-second window between fluffy delight and rubbery regret.
- French Fries – The second they’re trapped in a closed box, it’s sog-town.
- Bear Meat – Yes, really. Apparently, it depends on what the bear’s been snacking on (garbage = bad, wild berries = gourmet?).
And of course, someone chimed in with this controversial take:
“Cauliflower is the opposite of pizza. It’s bad no matter what.” 😬
