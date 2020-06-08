Foods That Can Help You Get A Better Sleep… And Foods That Might Keep You Up!

A recent survey found that many people feel they are not getting a restful sleep.

Foods that contain Melatonin, which is a sleep-regulating hormone, can improve your sleep patterns say health experts:

Foods to help you sleep:

Almonds, turkey, chamomile tea, cottage cheese, bananas, pineapples, oranges and tart cherries.

Foods high in fibre may hinder your sleep patterns…

Foods that May Keep you Up:

Broccoli, spicy foods, red meat, tomato sauce, cured meats & cheeses, dark chocolate, coffee, alcohol, pop, and water.

Water makes you pee.