Foods That Can Help You Get A Better Sleep… And Foods That Might Keep You Up!

Having issues sleeping? It might be what you’re eating before bed.

By Kool Eats

A recent survey found that many people feel they are not getting a restful sleep.  

Foods that contain Melatonin, which is a sleep-regulating hormone, can improve your sleep patterns say health experts:

 

Foods to help you sleep: 

Almonds, turkey, chamomile tea, cottage cheese, bananas, pineapples, oranges and tart cherries.

Foods high in fibre may hinder your sleep patterns…

 

Foods that May Keep you Up:  

Broccoli, spicy foods, red meat, tomato sauce, cured meats & cheeses, dark chocolate, coffee, alcohol, pop, and water.

Water makes you pee.

