Foods That Can Help You Get A Better Sleep… And Foods That Might Keep You Up!
Having issues sleeping? It might be what you’re eating before bed.
A recent survey found that many people feel they are not getting a restful sleep.
Foods that contain Melatonin, which is a sleep-regulating hormone, can improve your sleep patterns say health experts:
Foods to help you sleep:
Almonds, turkey, chamomile tea, cottage cheese, bananas, pineapples, oranges and tart cherries.
Foods high in fibre may hinder your sleep patterns…
Foods that May Keep you Up:
Broccoli, spicy foods, red meat, tomato sauce, cured meats & cheeses, dark chocolate, coffee, alcohol, pop, and water.
Water makes you pee.