Foods To Avoid While On A Date

By Kool Eats

A poll of 2,000 adults found spaghetti dishes, ribs and corn on the cob are the top foods that people avoid at all costs when heading out on a first date, along with oysters, usually dubbed the food of love, and noodles.

 

 

As a result, almost four in 10 consider how hard food will be to eat before choosing a meal to eat or cook, while 28 percent assess whether it will get stuck in their teeth.

And almost seven in 10 believe it is important to select the least messy food possible on a first date.

 

 

TOP 10 FOODS TO AVOID ON A FIRST DATE

 

1.            A spicy curry

2.            A spaghetti dish

3.            Ribs

4.            Corn on the cob

5.            Oysters

6.            A noodle dish

7.            Chicken wings

8.            Sushi

9.            Seafood

10.          Fajitas

