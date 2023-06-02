Forbes’ List of America’s Richest Self-Made Women Is Out…

Forbes’ list of America’s Richest Self-Made Women includes Rihanna ($1.4 billion), Kim Kardashian ($1.2 billion), Taylor Swift ($740 million), and Kylie Jenner ($680 million).

Other stars on the list include fashion designer Tory Burch (No. 24, $1 billion), Madonna (No. 45, $580 million), Beyoncé Knowles (No. 48, $540 million), Celine Dion (No. 56, $480 million), Reese Witherspoon (tied at No. 59, $440 million), Dolly Parton (tied at No. 59, $440 million), Barbra Streisand (No. 61, $430 million), Ellen DeGeneres (No. 73, $380 million) and television executive Shonda Rhimes (No. 96, $250 million).

Forbes regularly publishes lists of the wealthiest people in the country and the world.

The American business magazine released its annual world billionaires list in April, revealing that SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk had been dethroned from the top spot by Bernard Arnault, owner of luxury goods brands such as Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior and Tiffany & Co, with $211 billion. Musk came in at No. 2 with $180 billion.